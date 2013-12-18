The Fabulous Life Of Carl Icahn, The Man Who Smoked Wall Street In 2013

‘>AP Carl Icahn and his wife, Gail.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve noticed that Carl Icahn has taken every opportunity to shake up Wall Street in 2013.

It’s no shock. He started the year armed with $US10 billion in cash.

The name “Icahn” has meant something on Wall Street since the 1980s, when he gained his reputation as a ruthless activist investor. He did it by taking a controlling interest in companies like TimeWarner, TWA, and Blockbuster.

Now, Icahn’s a billionaire.

And even in his 70s, Icahn shows no sign of slowing down. This year he’s made major money out of Netflix, revved up his feud with fellow hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and picked a fight with Apple.

Expect more next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.