CARL ICAHN: I Want Apple To Buy Back More Stock, But I'm Better Off If They Do Nothing

Corporate raider Carl Icahn continues his battle with Apple.

Shortly after announcing on Twitter that he increased his Apple holdings to over $US3 billion, Icahn appeared on CNBC with Scott Wapner to go on the attack.

He said it’s “disgraceful” that Apple is not raising its share buyback program.

For months, he’s been pushing the board to unleash some of its massive cash hoards in the form of a $US50 billion stock buyback.

“I think Apple is a no-brainer,” he said about his investment. He went on to tell CNBC that he’s actually better off if Apple does nothing because he can buy more shares cheaply.

It’s “amazing” that Apple isn’t higher, he said.

