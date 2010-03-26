Carl Icahn And Lionsgate Vice Chair Michael Burns Duke It Out Live On CNBC

Deadline Hollywood Editor Nikki Finke posted this fantastic clip from CNBC last night.

It features corporate raider Carl Icahn, who’s currently engaged in a hostile takeover of Lionsgate, and Lionsgate studio vice chairman Michael Burns slinging mud at each other on live TV. Incredible stuff.



Right around the 7:00 minute mark, Burns and Icahn begin dueling live on the air. One of the better quotes from Icahn: “If you think my bid is so low, then why don’t you just let the shareholders tender?” Burn!



