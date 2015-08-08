Carl Icahn accepts Donald Trump's offer to be Treasury Secretary

Hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn tweeted on Friday that he has accepted Donald Trump’s offer to be Treasury Secretary.

1/3 After last night’s debate I decided to accept @realDonaldTrump offer for Secretary of Treasury.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 7, 2015

2/3 Seriously, the methods of electing our corporate and political leaders have become completely dysfunctional.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 7, 2015

3/3 In both areas, we are in dire need of a breath of fresh air.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 7, 2015

More to come …

