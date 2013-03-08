CNBC Anchors Were Doing Carl Icahn Impressions This Morning

CNBC anchors Joe Kernen and David Faber were imitating Carl Icahn’s accent during a segment about him snapping up a big Dell stake that could complicate the company’s buyout deal.



We think Faber was spot on with the billionaire investor’s Queens accent. We’re not sure what kind of accent was coming from Kernen.

Check it out below: (start at the 2:24 minute mark and go until about 3:40)



