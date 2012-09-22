There's Another Navy SEAL Book Out That's Going To Make People Furious

Photo: Geoffrey Ingersoll via Marine Corps

Carl Higbie served twice in Iraq, once in 2007 under Bush, and then again in 2009 under Obama.Recently he wrote a book, “Battle on the Homefront: A Navy SEAL’s Mission to Save the American Dream,” and then got on WND News Radio to publicize its release.



Oh, and also to lambast everyone in sight.

Apparently, to Higbie, we started losing the war the day Obama was inaugurated. He says there was a “night and day difference” between how the administrations ran the war.

“In 2007, we were doing kill and capture missions … in 2009, it was winning hearts and minds, go out and hold hands and play games with these guys, so during the Obama administration it was quite softhanded.”

Nevermind that the “hearts and minds” mission started under Bush in 2008 (I can tell you, because I was there). Higbie goes further by lambasting general officers, calling General Martin Dempsey a “moron” and foreign counterparts (Iraqi soldiers) “stupid.”

“It was unfathomable how dumb the people were over there,” Higbie told WND. “It’s difficult to get them to do basic tasks such as reading a map or doing jumping jacks. And we’re giving them guns!”

He tells the WND Radio host a story about an Iraqi trading a U.S. issued pistol for a goat.

Then Higbie repeats a few debunked claims that U.S. Marine FAST teams deployed to Libya and Cairo with either no bullets or “rubber” bullets. About the only claim he makes that has any evidence behind it is that some of these rural, Middle Eastern people had never heard of 9/11. He also says something about Marines in Iraq guarding posts without having bullets, which doesn’t even deserve comment (flagrantly false).

You can listen to the whole interview here >

