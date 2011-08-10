Carl F. Bucherer's Manero Central Chronograph Watch

I spotted this prototype Carl F. Bucherer watch recently and was immediately taken by it. It combines a sense of retro-sport fashion and the function-mind execution that I have come to expect from the brand. I believe the official name for the watch is the Carl F. Bucherer Manero CentralChrono.

In a Manero case, the watch is larger on the wrist being about 44-45mm wide (I would guess) and in steel. You can tell that it is available with an almost slate coloured dial or a silvered one. The chunky style case is thick and brushed all around. There are polished elements on the dial for a nice contrast. That includes the nice looking applied arrow-head hour indicators and dauphine hands. Thankfully it is a sport watch so there are lume dots for the hours and lume on the hands. I also need to mention that the hands could be a bit longer – but it isn’t bad.

Aside from a few in-house movements based on the calibre A1000 base, Carl F. Bucherer often builds on ETA bases. I am not sure what the automatic movement in this Manero (CentralChrono) Chronograph GMT is, but it looks like a base ETA with a custom automatic rotor and a module. The magic is all in the module that cleverly gives this watch a bi-compax display with two distinct functions aside from the time.

Read the rest here on the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

