Carl Edwards shoves teammate out of the way in final turn to win NASCAR race at Richmond

In a wild finish at Richmond, Carl Edwards came from behind on the final lap, literally shoving Kyle Busch out of the way on the final turn to take the checkered flag.

Edwards had been closing the gap on Busch for the final ten laps, before catching him with one lap to go.

On the final, Edwards tried to pass in the first turn and came up short. So when they went into turns three and four, Edwards didn’t take any chances, bumping Busch from behind, causing the No. 18 car to get loose and slide up the track, and clear the way for Edwards to win.





That’s a heckuva way to treat a teammate as both Busch and Edwards race for Joe Gibbs Racing.

It was the first pass on the final lap that led to a win in the history of Richmond International Raceway.

On the replay, you can clearly see the bump.





After the race, Busch was asked about the finish and could only say, “it’s racing, I guess.”

