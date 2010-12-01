Carl Crawford's Agent Sends iPads Filled With Highlight Videos To Interested Teams

Greg Genske, the agent for free agent Carl Crawford is sending iPads stocked with a pre-loaded highlight reel to teams interested in signing his client.



It’s a high-tech gimmick – and one that might not be necessary, considering Crawford is already expected to command over $100 million – but one you’re likely to see copied by other, less well-known prospects in the future.

Oh, and for the record, Larry Brown Sports has calculated that if Genske sent an iPad to every MLB team and Crawford signed a six-year, $100 million deal, the 30 iPads would be paid for by Crawford’s second at-bat.

