Carl Crawford's Agent Sends iPads Filled With Highlight Videos To Interested Teams

Kevin Baumer
Carl Crawford of Tampa Bay Rays

Greg Genske, the agent for free agent Carl Crawford is sending iPads stocked with a pre-loaded highlight reel to teams interested in signing his client.

It’s a high-tech gimmick – and one that might not be necessary, considering Crawford is already expected to command over $100 million – but one you’re likely to see copied by other, less well-known prospects in the future.

Oh, and for the record, Larry Brown Sports has calculated that if Genske sent an iPad to every MLB team and Crawford signed a six-year, $100 million deal, the 30 iPads would be paid for by Crawford’s second at-bat

