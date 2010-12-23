Carl Crawford Thanks The Rays By Buying Lunch For Their Entire Staff

Carl Crawford may have followed the money to the Boston Red Sox, but he could teach LeBron James a thing or two about switching cities.



Crawford, who signed a seven-year, $142 million deal with the Red Sox earlier this month, bought the entire 150-person Tampa Bay Rays staff a barbecue catered lunch today at Tropicana Field.

Rays fans demonstrated their appreciation for the outfielder with a newspaper ad in Friday’s Tampa Bay Times.

What free agents are left?

