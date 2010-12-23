Carl Crawford Thanks The Rays By Buying Lunch For Their Entire Staff

Kevin Baumer
Carl Crawford of Tampa Bay Rays

Carl Crawford may have followed the money to the Boston Red Sox, but he could teach LeBron James a thing or two about switching cities.

Crawford, who signed a seven-year, $142 million deal with the Red Sox earlier this month, bought the entire 150-person Tampa Bay Rays staff a barbecue catered lunch today at Tropicana Field.

Rays fans demonstrated their appreciation for the outfielder with a newspaper ad in Friday’s Tampa Bay Times.

