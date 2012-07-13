Carl Crawford Is The $142 Million Bust And Why There Is Little Hope That Will Change

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There is still a lot of time left on Carl Crawford’s 7-year, $142 million contract. But considering he was awful in 2011, has yet to play in a game this season, and still needs surgery on his elbow, this is proving to be the worst-case scenario for the Boston Red Sox.Crawford could be back with the Sox in the next 2-3 weeks. But according to Crawford, his elbow is still far from 100% (via BostonHerald.com). “Probably at some point it’s going to blow out on me,” said Crawford. According to Scott Lauber, Crawford will need surgery at some point to repair his elbow.



This from a player the Red Sox are paying $19.5 million this season and have already given $24.4 million since the start of the contract. And for that investment, the Red Sox have received just 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases.

Crawford is a player whose speed is his dominant weapon. But he will turn 31 next month and at some point his speed will decline. The Sox were probably hoping his production early in the contract would have made the end of his contract more tolerable. And yet, since the start of last season, 93 players have more stolen bases than Crawford.

Crawford’s time in Beantown has been a bust, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better.

