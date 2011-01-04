Carl Crawford Wants To Make Sure Tampa Bay Fans Don't Hate Him

Photo: St. Petersburg Times

A few weeks after buying a catered lunch for about 150 Tropicana Field employees, Carl Crawford still isn’t done showing gratitude for his time in Tampa Bay.Yesterday, Crawford purchased a half-page ad in the St. Petersburg Times to thank Rays fans for their “support over the years.”



These may seem like small gestures by a guy that just signed a seven-year, $142 million deal, but there aren’t too many star athletes that make this much of an effort to thank their former organisations and fans after switching teams.

Maybe it should be commonplace, but it’s not so Crawford ends up looking like a pretty good guy.

Check out our MLB Transaction Tracker >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.