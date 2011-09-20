Red Sox Player Who Signed A $142 Million Contract Apologizes For Dreadful Season

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Red Sox left fielder Carl Crawford apologized for his disappointing first season in Boston yesterday.Here’s what he wrote on his ESPN Boston blog:



I just want to say I’m sorry for the year I’ve had. You guys have been really supportive and I appreciate that. Hopefully when we get into these playoffs, I can be the real Carl Crawford that I know I am. We’ll see.

Crawford signed a monster 7-year, $142 million contract with Boston in the offseason.

But he’s hit just .255 with 11 homers and a .292 on-base percentage this year.

Boston is currently just two games ahead of the Rays for the AL Wild Card spot.

