CARL BERNSTEIN: Matt Drudge is largely the reason Donald Trump is GOP nominee

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein said Wednesday afternoon that he believes internet news mogul Matt Drudge was largely the reason Donald Trump was able to capture the Republican nomination for president.

“One of the interesting things we’ve seen in this campaign is that Fox has driven Trump’s candidacy less than Matt Drudge,” Bernstein said on CNN. “That Drudge is really the great new factor in this election, in terms of media.”

“Drudge — that site has been unapologetically in Trump’s pocket from the beginning,” he continued. “And I would say that a large measure of why Donald Trump is the nominee goes to Matt Drudge.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bernstein added that he believed Drudge’s influence is “unequaled” in the media.

He is not alone in his thoughts. Many media observers told Business Insider in a story published earlier this week that Drudge may have been the only person able to stop Trump from ascending to the GOP nomination.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.