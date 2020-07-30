All the Caribbean destinations that are starting to welcome US tourists again

Fabien Burgue/EyeEm/Getty Images Las Terrenas, a resort town in the Dominican Republic, is known for its waterfalls.

Many Caribbean destinations are searching for ways to reopen to tourists safely.

About a dozen islands are currently welcoming American tourists under certain conditions. For example, many islands require travellers to bring negative coronavirus test or undergo a mandatory quarantine.

Travellers should research the destination beforehand since rules and regulations are constantly changing.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC’s recommendations in its Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

From tropical rainforests to pink-sand beaches, the hundreds of islands across the Caribbean entice millions of tourists every year.

That was all put on pause in March when countries and territories closed their borders and waved goodbye to the final tourists leaving their islands.

For the next few months, local governments debated and planned how to reopen borders safely for incoming travellers – and many have struggled to find a balance between the health of their residents and keeping their tourism economies afloat.

Some islands have already begun welcoming tourists back, often requiring them to bring negative COVID-19 tests, complete health scans, and even quarantine.

Here are the destinations across the Caribbean that are open to US travellers.

International visitors are welcome to hop between the islands of Antigua and Barbuda.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock St. Johns, the capital of the island nation.

The country reopened its tourism sector and welcomed international travellers in early June.

The Minister of Tourism announced a set of protocols for incoming visitors. Travellers flying by air are required to bring a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within seven days of their flights. If arriving via ship, visitors are subject to quarantine.

Once you reach the island, visitors can expect health checks and assessments. Hotels and resorts are also allowed to require additional coronavirus tests, so make sure to ask the resort about its protocol beforehand.

Antigua and Barbuda had a recorded 86 coronavirus cases and three deaths at the time of writing, per Johns Hopkins.

Aruba’s sunny shores have reopened to international visitors.

Shutterstock/Natalia Barsukova The island is in the southern part of the Caribbean Sea.

Incoming visitors should complete the Embarkation/Disembarkation card process online and obtain Aruba Visitors Insurance. Visitors are encouraged to take a COVID-19 test before travelling to Aruba and present proof of negative results upon landing. However, travellers also have the option to pre-pay $US75 for a mandatory test upon arrival, but they will be required to quarantine while test results are assessed.

According to Johns Hopkins, the country saw 119 coronavirus cases and three confirmed deaths at the time of writing.

The Bahamas will let you vacation in its country, but only after a 14-day quarantine.

Marianna Massey/Getty Images Over 700 islands make up the Bahamas.

Three weeks after reopening to international tourists, the Bahamas saw a surge in coronavirus cases.

After closing borders to US residents, the country decided to reopen them but add a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

People interested in travelling to the Bahamas will be required to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense in a government facility. At the end of the quarantine, they will take another coronavirus test, according to The Office of the Prime Minister.

Many of the islands’ attractions and businesses will remain closed. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning to visit the islands.

According to Johns Hopkins, the Bahamas had 447 confirmed cases and 11 coronavirus-related deaths at the time of writing.

Fly to Barbados for a long or short stay.

Getty/Holger Leue The popular cruise ship destination has a lot to offer.

Barbados has gained recent popularity for its remote worker visa program. However, the island is still welcoming short-term travellers, too.

The first commercial flights from the US to Barbados left on July 25. JetBlue resumed flights on July 25, and American Airlines will follow shortly on August 5, according to the US embassy in Barbados.

US travellers will need to bring a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight and complete an Embarkation/Disembarkation Card.

Barbados saw a total of 110 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven coronavirus-related deaths at the time of writing, according to Johns Hopkins.

Visitors are encouraged to discover the Dominican Republic’s range of landscapes.

AP Photo/Jim Krane The countryside in the nature reserve Lagunas Redondo in the Dominican Republic.

Since July 1, Americans have been travelling to the Dominican Republic, according to the official tourism site for the country.

The country has not outlined any requirements for visitors to enter on its official website. However, Lucien Echavarria, director at the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, previously told the Caribbean Journal that all airports would open on July 1 and about half of the island’s hotels would reopen. Echavarria said guests should expect temperature checks and other safety precautions at the airport.

At the time of writing, the Dominican Republic saw 66,182 cases of COVID-19 and 1,123 related deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

Travellers can sip rum punches from the beaches of Jamaica.

Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock The island is home to tropical rainforests, underwater reefs, and mountains.

Jamaica has been welcoming American visitors since mid-June.

In order to visit, travellers will need to complete the Travel Authorization prior to their flight check-in, according to Visit Jamaica, the country’s official tourism site. Additionally, travellers coming from Arizona, Florida, New York, and Texas will be required to upload a negative coronavirus test taken within 10 days of arrival.

However incoming travellers shouldn’t expect the entire country to be open for exploration. Jamaica’s government decided to reopen in phases, starting with its “Resilient Corridor.” This region includes the main thoroughfare from Negril along the north coast to Port Antonio.

At the time of writing, Jamaica had 885 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

Visitors can travel to Puerto Rico, but they won’t find much open.

Jeffrey Pavlin While visitors can still enter the country, not much is open.

Puerto Rico reopened its borders for tourism but quickly saw an increase in coronavirus cases.

That led the government to roll back its openings and discourage any nonessential travel. Bars, gyms, marinas, theatres, and casinos have all closed again, and beaches are only open for exercising.

If travellers still need to go to the island, a negative coronavirus test is required upon arrival. Without a prior test, travellers will be required to take one at the airport and enter a 14-day quarantine. Travellers are also required to wear a face mask and complete a travel declaration form.

Here’s everything a visitor needs to know before travelling to the island.

The US territory confirmed over 12,000 coronavirus cases and 211 confirmed deaths at the time of writing, according to Johns Hopkins.

Spot roaming iguanas on Saint Barthélemy island.

Shutterstock/Leonard Zhukovsky The French overseas territory still has large French-influences.

Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean welcomed visitors starting in late June, according to CNN.

Visitors can either bring a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their flight or get tested upon arrival and quarantine until the results come back negative.

If you plan to stay longer than a week, an additional coronavirus test is required on day seven of a trip.

At the time of writing, Saint Barthélemy had seven confirmed cases and zero deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

St. Lucia’s volcanic beaches and ideal diving spots are able to be explored.

Shutterstock/Jackie Smithson The island is known for its pair of mountains, the Pitons.

The Eastern Caribbean island has been welcoming visitors since early June.

Incoming tourists are required to bring a negative coronavirus test taken within seven days upon their arrival. Additionally, standard health checks will be completed at the airport, according to the St. Lucia Tourism Authority.

St. Lucia saw 24 confirmed cases and zero coronavirus deaths at the time of writing, according to Johns Hopkins.

Explore St. Martin’s recognised fusion cuisine now that the island has reopened to tourists.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock The island is divided into a French and Dutch side.

St. Martin is welcoming US visitors back to its island.

In the country’s checklist before arriving, visitors are required to complete a health declaration, bring a negative COVID-19 test result, and travel wearing a mask.

The island had 163 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 deaths at the time of writing, per Johns Hopkins.

Island hop through St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Shutterstock/rj lerich The islands are known for sailing.

The 32 islands reopened to international travellers from all countries on July 1, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Tourists have the choice of bringing a negative coronavirus test or taking one upon arrival at their own expense. Those who choose to take the test at the airport will be required to quarantine until a negative result comes back, which typically takes about 24 hours, according to the Ministry’s protocols.

At the time of writing, St. Vincent and the Grenadines had 52 confirmed cases and zero deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Dip your toes in the famous white-sand beaches on the US Virgin Islands.

Jared Kay/Getty Images Magens Bay and Trunk Bay are two of the territory’s most popular beaches.

The group of Caribbean islands began welcoming visitors on June 1.

The island’s airport has officially opened for nonessential travel and visitors can expect a health screening and temperature check upon arrival.

On the island, most businesses have reopened, but tourists will be required to wear a mask in public spaces.

The islands had 385 confirmed cases and seven coronavirus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Explore Grenada, also known as the Spice Isle, starting August 1.

Flickr/hisgett The island earned its nickname because it’s home to numerous nutmeg plantations.

Grenda’s reopening plan involves categorising countries by low, medium, and high risk.

Unsurprisingly, the US is considered high risk, which means incoming visitors will need to bring a negative coronavirus test taken within seven days of arrival. They will also need to complete a health declaration form and download a tracing app, according to the Grenada Tourism Authority.

In addition to bringing a negative test, visitors will also be required to take another test within 48 hours of arrival. Travellers will need to quarantine at their own expense until the results come back negative, which typically takes between two and four days.

At the time of writing, the island had only 23 confirmed cases and zero deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

Dominica’s abundance of nature can be explored by visitors starting August 7.

Shutterstock/emperorcosar Beyond stunning beaches, the country is home to breathtaking waterfalls.

The country, often called the island of nature, plans to reopen to international travellers in August, according to Discover Dominica.

Incoming visitors will need to bring a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, and they will need to complete a screening questionnaire.

The island has also started a certification process for hotels and resorts, and travellers are required to stay in a certified accommodation.

These strict measures are in place due to the island’s few cases. According to Johns Hopkins, the island has had only 18 cases and zero deaths.

International travellers can start planning a trip to Belize for August 15.

Shutterstock The Central American country has stunning Caribbean Sea shorelines.

While not a Caribbean island, the country’s coast is located along the Caribbean Sea, making it a popular destination for tropical relaxation.

Belize’s international airport will reopen on August 15, and US residents are welcome, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

Incoming arrivals will have two options: They can either bring a negative test taken within 72 hours of their flight, or they can opt to take a test at the airport, according to the tourism board.

Throughout the trip, travellers are expected to have the Belize Health App downloaded for contact tracing. Only hotels that have completed the island’s tourism certification program will be eligible to reopen.

According to Johns Hopkins, Belize had 48 confirmed cases and two coronavirus-related deaths at the time of writing.

