Pig Island is located in the Bahamas’ Exuma Cays. No one is sure exactly how the pigs got there, but Pig Beach has become a huge tourist destination.

You can watch the full documentary now.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.