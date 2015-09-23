This dilapidated villa once served as a Caribbean getaway for drug kingpin Pablo Escobar

The “King of Cocaine” was the son of a poor Colombian farmer, but by the time he was 35, he was one of the world’s wealthiest men, earning $US420 million a week in revenue.
At the peak of his power, infamous Medellín cartel boss Pablo Escobar, the original “El Patron,” supplied 80% of the global cocaine market and owned a number of ostentatious properties.
Here’s a look at his abandoned island compound in the Caribbean.
All photos republished with permission from Stefaan Beernaert
Located 22 miles from Colombia's port city Cartagena are the 27 small coral islands that makeup the Islas del Rosario.
Juxtaposed with Escobar's mansion are the approximately 800 islanders on Isla Grande who sustain themselves by fishing and farming.
