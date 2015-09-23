This dilapidated villa once served as a Caribbean getaway for drug kingpin Pablo Escobar

The “King of Cocaine” was the son of a poor Colombian farmer, but by the time he was 35, he was one of the world’s wealthiest men, earning $US420 million a week in revenue.

At the peak of his power, infamous Medellín cartel boss Pablo Escobar, the original “El Patron,” supplied 80% of the global cocaine market and owned a number of ostentatious properties.

Here’s a look at his abandoned island compound in the Caribbean.

All photos republished with permission from Stefaan Beernaert

