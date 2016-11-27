This dilapidated villa once served as a Caribbean getaway for drug-kingpin Pablo Escobar

The “King of Cocaine” was the son of a poor Colombian farmer, but by the time he was 35, he was one of the world’s wealthiest men, earning $567 million (US$420 million) a week in revenue.

At the peak of his power, infamous Medellín cartel boss Pablo Escobar, the original “El Patron,” supplied 80% of the global cocaine market and owned a number of ostentatious properties.

Here’s a look at his abandoned island compound in the Caribbean.

Located 321 kilometres from Colombia's port city of Cartagena are the 27 small coral islands that makeup the Islas del Rosario.

Escobar built a massive waterfront villa on the largest of the cluster islands, Isla Grande.

Juxtaposed with Escobar's mansion are the approximately 800 islanders on Isla Grande who sustain themselves by fishing and farming.

Now, 22 years after Escobar's death, the compound has been overtaken by vegetation ...

... and wild animals.

Escobar's property on Isla Grande featured a mansion, ...

... apartments, courtyards, a large swimming pool, and a helicopter landing pad.

A large, unfinished building sits off to the side of the mansion.

While the home is missing large portions of its ceiling, the rooms are full of large archways, ...

... painted walls, and tiled floors.

Some of the windows in the villa appear to be reinforced.

Beernaert believes this is the doorway to the bathroom of Escobar's wife, Maria Victoria.

