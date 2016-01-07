This mansion on a private beach in the Caribbean costs just $500 per night on Airbnb

Airbnb is the perfect way to get some local flavour on vacation… but it’s also a great way to save money. This mansion in the Dominican Republic for example can sleep 10 people for only $500 per night.

Not only is that an insane deal, but the house is gorgeous and comes with a private pool and private beach entrance, a patio overlooking the ocean, and two bars — one of which is in the pool.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house has plenty of space to throw a party for a large group, and comes equipped with a full kitchen, a housekeeper, and a security guard. If you’re lucky, the housekeeper will make you an incredible piña colada with local ingredients.

For an additional fee, a private chef will cook a five-course meal, and drivers will take you to the island’s best restaurants.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

