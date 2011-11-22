BANKER TOY OF THE DAY: An Enormous Cargo Van That Doubles As A Mobile Living Room

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Forget the flashy Porsche or stately Rolls Royce; the new status symbol for bankers on the streets of New York is an oversized cargo van with a discreet exterior and lavishly appointed interior, according to the New York Times‘ Christine Haughney.Steve Kantor, an investment banker, outfitted his van with a custom-built office, two big-screen TVs, and four massage chairs.



Others use their vans as mobile playrooms, complete with vacuums (and chauffeurs) to clean up after the kids.

The most popular model is the Mercedes Sprinter, which starts at around $41,000 but can cost up to $500,000 when fully custom-designed.

The big problem with these monster vans?

Parking. At 22 feet or more, they’re too long for New York City’s parking spaces.

According to Haughney:

…during morning spin classes at Soul Cycle, the Upper East Side studio, the parking spaces cannot accommodate the Sprinter vans, Range Rovers and Lexus GX470s that are sometimes double-parked. A modified black Mercedes van owned by Philip A. Falcone, the chief of Harbinger Capital Partners, has become a fixture on the Upper East Side, idling by the Michael Kors shop on Madison Avenue.

