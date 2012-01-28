A Cargo Ship Loaded With Rocket Parts Obliterated Two Sections Of A Kentucky Bridge

Yesterday, an ocean freight vessel transporting rocket parts struck a Kentucky Lake bridge, causing two sections to collapse (via The Courier-Journal).



The cargo ship was headed for Cape Canaveral and carrying aviation parts for an upcoming launch.

No injuries were reported on the bridge or boat, according to CBSNews.

The United Launch Alliance issued this statement (via Floridatoday.com):

“The Delta Mariner, owned and operated by Foss Marine, made contact with the Eggner Ferry Bridge at U.S. Highway 68 and Kentucky Highway 80 over the Tennessee River Thursday evening, Jan. 26 at 8:15 p.m. Central Time resulting in a portion of the bridge collapsing . The 312-foot vessel was carrying vehicle components for an upcoming United Launch Alliance launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida . There are no injuries on the Mariner or the bridge. Initial inspections have shown that the flight hardware being transported was not damaged. The Coast Guard is conducting an investigation.

The Delta Mariner was commissioned in 2002 to transport flight hardware from the United Launch Alliance factory in Decatur , Ala. , to launch sites at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., and Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.”

Here are some incredible overhead images of the wreck taken by the folks at Kentucky’s WPSD-TV:

