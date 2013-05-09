Cargo Ship Crashes Into Port Control Tower In Italy, Killing 7

A massive cargo ship collided with a control tower at a port in Genoa, Italy late Tuesday night, causing the tower to collapse and killing at least seven, the BBC reported.



The 784-foot long Jolly Nero was leaving port for a voyage to Naples when it hit the tower, according to the Telegraph,

13 people were in the 164-foot concrete and glass tower at the time of its collapse. In addition to the seven killed, four were injured (two critically), and several are missing.

The ship’s captain said two engines may have failed, leading to a loss of control, according to Genoa’s Il Secolo XIX newspaper.

Luigi Merlo, the head of the Genoa Port Authority, told that newspaper that sea conditions were “perfect,” and “It’s very difficult to explain how this could have happened because the ship should not have been where it was,” according to the BBC.

Here are photos from the aftermath:

