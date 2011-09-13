Uh-Oh, Cargill Just Recalled Another 185,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey

Photo: r_gnuce

Meat-processing monolith Cargill issued a second recall of 185,000 pounds of ground turkey products yesterday due to possible contamination from Salmonella Heidelberg, the company said.The recalled turkey was produced at Cargill’s Springdale, Ariz. plant on Aug. 23, 24, 30, and 31. There have been no reported Salmonella cases linked to this shipment of meat. The recall was strictly a voluntary measure by Cargill after the Department of Agriculture found the meat tested positive for the S.Heidelberg strain in a routine inspection.



This recall comes just six weeks after a much larger 36 million pound recall of Cargill’s ground turkey products linked to 76 illnesses and one death across the United States. As we reported, Cargill averted a PR disaster then with their quick response to the outbreak.

Check here for the full list of recalled products by Cargill.

