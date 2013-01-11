This App Can Call Up To 100 Phone Numbers At Once

Jonathan Schwartz, former CEO of Sun Microsystems, has a new startup called CareZone.



CareZone helps you manage a family member’s medical information. It makes it a snap to keep track of medications, doctor appointments, and emergency contact information.

It also has an interesting feature which is meant to help people, but in the hands of a prankster could be super annoying.

With a feature called Broadcast, you can record a voice message and then robo-dial it to 100 phone numbers. The idea is that you can tell friends and family members that everything is OK if you’re having a health procedure without having to individually dial them.

With great power comes great responsibility.

Check out the app here >

