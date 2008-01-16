Conde Nast: Portfolio.Com Not A Disaster

JackMeyers.com chats with Conde Nast execs about Portfolio.com, the expensive, under-the-radar website attached to the high profile and much-criticised business magazine. The takeaway: The website’s not doing so bad.

Conde says Portfolio.com is getting 1.7 million monthly unique visitors (comScore says 871,000 and Nielsen 1.26 million), which is a pittance compared to the likes of Forbes.com and CNNMoney.com, but Portfolio.com manager Ari Brandt spins this as a selling point: “We all want to accommodate our advertisers but when you have 15 or 20 million users your demographics become diluted. The high concentration of senior level executives that many advertisers are looking for just isn’t there.”

Good argument, if you can convince high-end advertisers to pay a high CPM for that non-diluted audience. So can they? Conde Nast group publisher David Carey says the website will generate 25% of Portfolio magazine’s revenue in 2008 and 30% in 2009. But until someone puts a dollar figure on that estimate, sceptics will continue to wonder exactly what that means.

