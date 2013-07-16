CareerOne Is Putting Ultra Short-Term Tasks On Its Jobs Listing Site

Online job board CareerOne will begin listing tasks like house cleaning and furniture assembly in the coming weeks under a new partnership with Sydney start-up Airtasker.

Airtasker launched early last year with about $1.5 million of external funding. It lets people bid for small, freelance jobs in exchange for 15% of the agreed-upon fee.

Under the new agreement, CareerOne will include Airtasker tasks in its job searches: for example, a search for a job in the IT industry may yield tasks like setting up a WordPress website or fixing up a home computer among more conventional results.

Airtasker founder and CEO Tim Fung said tasks would appear on both Airtasker’s website and CareerOne. The latter boasts 1.3 million job seekers a month.

“CareerOne approached us in March with a whole strategy on how they see the future of employment,” Fung told Business Insider.

“[CareerOne] is really hungry- they’re in a challenger position right now and are looking to shake things up.

“We were [initially] apprehensive about working with a big company because we didn’t want them to slow us down, but we have complete freedom to handle our own products.”

Fung said no Airtasker equity had changed hands in the CareerOne deal, and the partnership did not preclude Airtasker from striking similar deals with other websites.

CareerOne is a 50/50 joint venture between News Corp and US jobs board Monster Worldwide.

Now read: UNEMPLOYMENT UP: 23,700 More People Didn’t Have A Job In June

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.