CareerOne is hosting Australia's first online career fair dedicated to women

CareerOne is hosting Australia’s first online career fair dedicated to empowering women in the workplace – and it’s completely free.

Partnering with Acquire Learning, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency and News Corp, “Women at Work” will allow attendees to learn from and engage with some of Australia’s biggest companies, as well as listen and watch live webinars on inspirational stories and talks on current workplace issues.

CareerOne CEO Ben Foote said the fair is aimed at addressing gender inequality in the Australian workplace by providing women with the skills and support they need to find work or progress their careers.

“When we saw the statistics around gender inequality in Australia, we were determined to do our part to help,” he said.

“The great thing about a virtual fair is that women all across the country can login and access this information. They can do it in their own time, at home on their desktop, tablet or mobile devices.”

Yolanda Beattie, public affairs executive manager from the WGEA, said the event will also give employers a lead on addressing such barriers in the workplace.

“There are many things that women can do to proactively manage their career development, and having this online platform is an excellent way to inspire and inform women along that journey,” she said.

“What’s great about the Women at Work fair is that as well as discussing these issues, we’re also offering practical advice and knowledge. Tips around negotiating pay and flexible work, how to put yourself in the box seat for the next promotion, managing your super and money, and navigating social hiring platforms so you’re best placed to find that great job will all be discussed on this highly interactive platform.”

Exhibitors at the event include Shell, Optus, Suncorp, Bunnings, Origin Energy and Staples, as well as a series of speakers from Telstra, White Ribbon, CSIRO and the Commonwealth Bank.

The fair will run online around the clock from June 22 to July 2. More information on the event can be found at the Women at Work website.

