Crazy CareerBuilder Launches LinkedIn Clone*

Update: As Jeremy points out, this site has been around for at least a year. According to Compete.com traffic has been declining steadily throughout 2009 (just as Linkedin’s has soared). Perhaps that’s why the company decided to issue such a misleading press release this morning, claiming it had just launched.

Earlier: CareerBuilder, the online help-wanted site, has LinkedIn envy.

The company launched a new social networking site aimed at job-seekers today: BrightFuse.com lets job seekers create their own profiles, add portfolios, Twitter feeds and Facebook updates, and network with other professionals on the site.

CareerBuilder is addressing a growing market where job-seekers use social-networking tools to boost or even drive their job searches. According to the company, 16% of workers have used social-networking tools as part of a job search.

But BrightFuse has a long way to go to catch the industry leader Linkedin, which reached over 13 million unique visitors in July, according to Compete.com. As more and more job-seekers enter the market they appear to be flocking to Linkedin, which has seen its audience nearly double over the past year.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.