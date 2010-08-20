Here's How 14 Investors Made The Trades That Made Their Careers

We rounded up some of the biggest hedge fund managers and traders and found out how many years into their career they made their “career” trades.



Surprisingly, most didn’t make their famous trades when they were young hot shots.

Of course there are a few stand-out youngsters, but most of the men were in the middle of their careers when they made their greatest trades.

Young guys seem to end up in another category.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.