Career Startup Path 101 Loses Yahoo Rival (YHOO)

Good news for NYC entrepreneur Charlie O’Donnell’s (SA 100 #61) career startup Path 101: Yahoo (YHOO) is closing its rival, Kickstart, after more than a year in “preview” mode.



We first heard of Kickstart in Aug. 2007: It was designed to connect college students with alumni at companies they’d like to work for.

No surprise that it’s going away. Yahoo is in severe cost-cutting mode, and Kickstart never took off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.