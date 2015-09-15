How Labour's most rebellious member went from being an outsider to its newest leader

In the space of three months, Jeremy Corbyn has gone from fringe member of the UK opposition Labour party to leading it.

Corbyn won the leadership vote by a landslide on Saturday with 59.5% of the vote, beating Tony Blair’s haul in 1994.

It’s a strange turn of events for a man who has spent a lot of his political career fighting his own party.

He’s been called “unelectable” because of his radical policies, which include giving people the chance to opt out of spending their taxes on the military and renationalising the major utilities.

Here are a few choice moments from his life and career that might go some way to answering the question of just who Jeremy Corbyn is.

He was first elected as Member of Parliament for Islington North in 1983 and has been reelected seven times. Most recently in 2015 he gained 60.24% of the vote and a majority of 21,194 votes. BBC Newsnight, Youtube He is vigorously anti-war. Corbyn opposed the 1982 Falklands War and both Gulf Wars. He has advocated for the UK to leave NATO. Youtube In 1999, his marriage to Claudia Bracchitta broke up over a dispute on where to send their son to school. Corbyn wanted to send him to an inner-city state school, Bracchitta disagreed. Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.