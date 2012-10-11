The 10 Best Paying Career Alternatives For Law Grads

This is part of our comprehensive ranking of The Best Law Schools in America.



The prospect of sinking $200,000 into law school and changing your mind about being a lawyer might be terrifying.

But you can still use your degree.

Law graduates go on to plenty of lucrative and interesting non-lawyer jobs.

Some of these positions—like Congress—might be a longshot, but you’ll be surprised at what you can do with your law degree.

