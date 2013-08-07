The 8 Best Career Advice Lines From Woody Allen Movies

Just shy of his 78th birthday and with 50 films to his credit, Woody Allen is busier than ever.

By day, he bounces between press engagements promoting the recently released, “Blue Jasmine,” and rehearsing the Broadway adaptation of his Oscar winning film, “Bullets Over Broadway.” By night, he plays clarinet at the Carlyle Hotel with this New Orleans jazz band or packs a suitcase for an early morning flight to France to prep his next film.

Famous for acknowledging weaknesses during production, he’s quick to act and without regret. He has replaced cast members midstream and even shot his film 1987 movie “September” twice.

Watch below clips from Allen’s films that reflect his career advice.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.