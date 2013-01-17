28 Top Executives Share What They Look For In Hires

Most CEOs don’t have the time to personally interview every person who joins their company. But they absolutely set the priorities and culture that factor into every single hiring decision, and are intensely involved with top level hires.



Those are some of the most important decisions they can make, so company leaders tend to have strong opinions about the kind of people they want at their company.

So whether you’re eyeing the C-suite or trying to figure out what gets you in the door at some of America’s biggest companies, we’ve compiled some of the best tips executives have shared over the years on what impresses them, including top tech CEOs like Steve Ballmer, entrepreneurial icons like Elon Musk, and empire builders like Richard Branson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.