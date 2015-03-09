9 successful people share the toughest lessons they learned at their first jobs

James Altucher is an investor, writer, entrepreneur, and the author of 'Choose Yourself.' Read more from Altucher at his blog, The Altucher Confidential.

I don't regret anything that has happened since. I've fallen many times. Sometimes I've gotten up, sometimes I've stayed down for quite a while. But no matter what, I'm glad I ended up right here.

That said, I'm not a big fan of failure. Everyone always says, 'You need to fail to learn.'

This is total BS. Failure is very painful and ugly and helps nobody. Often it's inevitable as we learn, but it's best to never fail so hard you are scared and anxious for life, family, love, career, whatever.

How can you avoid it? All of the advice is cliché, but I don't care. If I could advise someone who was in my exact position here is what I would say.

1. Make a list of five people you admire the most.

Read everything about them. Write down things you can do to be more like them.

Remember you are the average of the five people you surround yourself with. But don't forget they can be virtual mentors as well as real-life ones.

2. Write down ten ideas a day.

When I was at my lowest points, with no money in the bank and no prospects, I'd go out early, grab my coffee, read a book, and then write down 10 ideas every day.

Sometimes business ideas. Sometimes ideas for books I could write. Sometimes ideas for ways I thought other companies could be improved. And then I would send them those ideas.

Eventually, they responded. Eventually they paid me money. You can do this inside of a company as well.

Always remember: The key to wealth is to create wealth for others, whether you are an employee, an entrepreneur, or an entre-ployee.

