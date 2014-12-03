Life-Changing Career Advice From LinkedIn's Billionaire Founder Reid Hoffman

Drake Baer, Nicholas Carlson
Reid Hoffman newReid HoffmanReid Hoffman, cofounder of LinkedIn and coauthor of ‘The Startup of You.’

In December 2002, Reid Hoffman launched a professional networking site that would become a $US20 billion-plus company, called LinkedIn.

Hoffman reveals the career wisdom that helped lead him to that success in a book called “The Start-Up of You.” Those ideas have been visualized in the following slideshow, which he’s allowed us to republish on Business Insider.

