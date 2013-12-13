A Startup That Wants To Be The 'Amazon Of Caregiving Services' Is Trying To Raise $US80 Million For Its IPO

Steve Kovach
Sheila marcelo care.com ceoCare.comSheila Marcelo, Care.com CEO

Care.com, a company that connects you to service providers like nannies, babysitters, and pet sitters,
filed for its IPO today. It’s trying to raise $US80 million.

Here are the most important numbers from its IPO filing:

  • It has 9.5 million members and the site gets more than 6.4 million unique visitors per month.
  • Care.com generated $US59 million in revenue this year through September.
  • It had $US48.5 million in revenue for 2012 and a net loss of $US20.4 million.
  • Investors include Matrix Partners (owns 22.24% of stock), Trinity Ventures (owns 14.39% of stock), New Enterprise Associates (owns 13.36% of stock), Institutional Venture Partners (owns 10.21% of stock), and USAA (owns 9.29% of stock).

