A Startup That Wants To Be The 'Amazon Of Caregiving Services' Is Trying To Raise $US80 Million For Its IPO

Care.com, a company that connects you to service providers like nannies, babysitters, and pet sitters,

filed for its IPO today. It’s trying to raise $US80 million.

Here are the most important numbers from its IPO filing:

It has 9.5 million members and the site gets more than 6.4 million unique visitors per month.

Care.com generated $US59 million in revenue this year through September.

It had $US48.5 million in revenue for 2012 and a net loss of $US20.4 million.

Investors include Matrix Partners (owns 22.24% of stock), Trinity Ventures (owns 14.39% of stock), New Enterprise Associates (owns 13.36% of stock), Institutional Venture Partners (owns 10.21% of stock), and USAA (owns 9.29% of stock).

