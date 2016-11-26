People have paid a company $US40,000 to dig a giant hole for no reason -- and the money is still pouring in

This is the definition of a money pit.

On Friday, Cards Against Humanity, the makers of the popular card game, announced it was celebrating Black Friday, the traditional US Thanksgiving holiday shopping splurge, by digging a hole in the ground for as long as people were willing to pay for it.

“The holidays are here, and everything in America is going really well. To celebrate Black Friday, Cards Against Humanity is digging a tremendous hole in the earth,” the company said.

It’s as insane as it sounds, but people are already paying up to see the John Deere digger continuously scoop up dirt.

So far, the stunt has raised more than $US41,000, which means it will be digging a hole for at least the next 32 hours — and that number just keeps climbing.

Each dollar donated extends the dig time by about another 1.8 seconds, according to the site. So far, the company has been digging since 12 p.m. CT and it’s already made a decent dent in the ground.

And if it keeps going until it hits magma? “At least then we’d feel something” the company says.

Gettting people to throw their money for nothing has become a tradition for the makers of the self-proclaimed “party game for horrible people.”

Last year, its Black Friday deal was just as unusual as the company asked people to give it $US5 to receive absolutely nothing in return. The stunt made more than $US71,145, which the Cards Against Humanity split among its employees. Two years ago, the company even sold $US180,000 worth of actual bull poop.

It remains to be seen just how long the company will have to keep digging the hole in the Earth, but you can watch it dig the “Holiday Hole” until it runs out of money below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.