There’s a free version of “Cards Against Humanity” that you can play with your friends online.

The games allows everyone to remotely see the game, while your individual hand is kept private.

The games work best when hosting an audio or video call with friends while playing.

If you’re looking for a way to virtually hang out with your friends over the weekend while social distancing, you can always try playing the popular card game “Cards Against Humanity.”

The website All Bad Cards lets you create a virtual game with your friends that’s easy to play either on your phone or a laptop. Friends can join the digital game room via a shareable link, where everyone can see the game in real time while keeping their individual hands private.

If you’re not familiar, “Cards Against Humanity” is an adult card game in which one player picks a question card, and the others submit their funniest answers by choosing a card from their hand. As the game’s name implies, the answers are usually crude – it’s almost like a twisted take on the Mattel card game “Apples to Apples.”

While you don’t have to be on video chat to play All Bad Cards, doing so makes the fame much more fun.

Here’s a look at how to play.

First, set up a group audio or video call with your friends.

This game is best played while talking to your friends so that you can see everyone’s reactions to the cards and the winners.

Any conference calling system, like Zoom or Google Meet, should work.

Here’s a guide to getting started with conducting a video call on Google Meet.

Now, here’s how All Bad Cards works.

First, navigate to the All Bad Cards website and press the “New Game” button. Enter your name when prompted.

You can also choose to play the game on your phone’s web browser instead so that you can keep your video chat in full screen on your laptop.

Before starting the game, you can also scroll down to choose how many rounds you want to play in a game and add a link to a video chat.

Here’s what it looks like when it’s your turn. Click “Start the round!” when you’re ready to begin, or “Skip card” to get a new card.

Once you start the round, you’ll have to wait for players to pick their cards. You’ll see a tiny circle next to each player’s name, which indicates they’re still choosing.

After all players have submitted their cards, you’ll see a button that says “Show me the cards!” which lets you cycle through the submissions.

Then, choose the winning card.

All players will then be able to see who won the round. Click “Start the next round” when you’re ready.

When it’s your turn to play a card, you’ll see the black question card near the top of the screen above your answer cards. Players get 10 cards in their hand.

When all white cards have been submitted, you’ll be able to see the judge cycle through the choices before picking the winning card.

And that’s all there is to it! Go play at Allbad.cards.

