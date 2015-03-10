How to play Cards Against Humanity for free on your phone

Don’t you wish you could play Cards Against Humanity whenever, wherever? Well now you can, without needing to carry around a box full of cards.

Luckily there’s a new way to play the world’s most crass game, and everyone can easily join in as long as they have a phone, tablet, or computer on them. It’s called Cards Against Originality, and it’s a web app that contains all of the original Cards Against Humanity cards — and five expansion card sets, too.

Now you might be asking how this can be legal, but it turns out that the original Cards Against Humanity board game is licensed under a Creative Commons licence that allows for the game to be remixed and used for free (as long as it’s not sold), according to Product Hunt.

To start a game of Cards Against Originality/Cards Against Humanity, one of the players needs to open up the web app on their phone, tablet, or computer by heading over to the website. They can then choose to start a new game, which generates a share link that can be messaged or emailed to other players. Outside players need to click on that link to join in the game.

Once everyone has joined, you can click make sure everything is all set by clicking on the “Ping all players” button, which causes everyone’s screen to flash if they have successfully joined.

Whoever will be the judge for that round then taps on the black card, which reveals the prompt for the first round that they can read aloud. Players can then drag and drop their submission, and once everyone has finished the judge can tap on the cards on their screen to select a winner.

If an argument breaks out about the rules, the settings tab includes helpful links to the official Cards Against Humanity rules as well as a place to view the cards you’ve won so far.

Cards Against Originality technically isn’t a standalone app, but you can create your own app icon that practically turns it into one by saving the web app to your phone or tablet’s homescreen.

While it’s not an official app per se, Cards Against Originality offers a device-agnostic way to play Cards Against Humanity that doesn’t require anyone to own the cards, and that’s what makes this version worth bookmarking. We live in an age where everyone usually has a device on them, and Cards Against Originality is a fantastic way to play an entertaining game with short notice, regardless of where you are.

Ready to start a game for yourself? You can save Cards Against Originality to your device’s homescreen by clicking here.

