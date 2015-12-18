This game company gave its factory workers in China an amazing gift -- a paid vacation

Screenshot/Cards Against Humanity Workers at the factory that makes Cards Against Humanity share what they did with their time off.

Cards Against Humanity, the so-called “party game for horrible people,” has shown that the people who make it aren’t actually so bad themselves.

This year, Cards Against Humanity ran a holiday promotion called “Eight Sensible Gifts for Hannukah,” where 150,000 devotees of the fan-favourite card game paid up front for eight small, mystery gifts, delivered one day at a time.

The first four days, everybody got socks. After that, the gifts were things like public radio memberships and an investment in the “Cards Against Humanity US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Fund.”

For today’s gift, Cards Against Humanity did something a little different, according to a blog entry: It gave a week of paid vacation to all the workers at the factory in China that actually makes the Cards Against Humanity game.

“Our printer in China has grown with us from a small business to a huge operation, and it’s important to us to go above and beyond our obligation to the workers who make our game,” the company wrote.

It’s not exactly common for factory workers in China to get any kind of paid vacation.

In fact, the game company says, the factory didn’t actually have any procedure for paid vacations. So Cards Against Humanity used the money raised by the Hannukah promotion to buy up 100% of the factory’s capacity, basically contracting them to “produce nothing for a week,” per the blog post.

It’s just the latest way that Cards Against Humanity tries to do some good with the cash it generates through silly means: On Black Friday, Cards Against Humanity made over $70,000 by selling literally nothing for $5 a pop — and then turned around and gave the cash directly to employees as a bonus.

To drive the point home, Cards Against Humanity also published some thank-you notes and pictures from the factory workers in China, showing what they did with their time off. Many of the workers quoted on the site visited family, pursued their hobbies (dancing, fishing, and hiking), and generally enjoyed their time off.

“This doesn’t undo the ways that all of us profit from unfair working conditions around the world, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Cards Against Humanity writes.

