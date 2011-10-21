Someone Bet The Cardinals To Win The World Series At 999/1 Odds, And Now He's On Track To Win $250,000

Photo: AP

A genius and/or fool bet $250 on the Cardinals to win the World Series at 999/1 odds when they were five games out of a playoff spot with 15 games to play, Deadspin reports.Now, he will win nearly $250,000 if St. Louis is able to finish off the Texas Rangers.



He already won $125,000 on a 500/1 bet for the Cards to win the National League.

He placed the bet at the MGM Grand on Sept. 12.

This is just the latest big-money future bet on the Cardinals to surface. Earlier this week, we learned that sharp bettor Adam Meyer will win $1.5 million if the Cards win the Series.

Vegas will be rooting hard for Texas.

