A top election forecaster put Trump's chances the same as an NFL kicker missing a short field goal -- then it happened, twice

One of the all-time wackiest endings to an NFL game might provide an unusual glimmer of hope to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Sunday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks involved the near-impossible.

With just more than three minutes left in overtime, and the game tied at 6-6, Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro lined up for a 24-yard field goal. In his career, he’d attempted 20 field goals of less than 30 yards. He’d made all of them.

Until Sunday, when his kick hit the left upright and bounced out.

Back came the Seahawks. After a lengthy drive that ended near the goal line, kicker Stephen Hauschka — who last week corrected the spelling of his name after the league had been using “Steven” for his first nine seasons in the league — lined up for a 28-yard field goal. In his career, he’d made roughly 94% of field goals attempted within 30 yards.

And he missed it, too. The game ended in the lowest-scoring tie since the NFL adopted its overtime rules in 1974.

So what did it mean for Trump? Top election forecaster Nate Cohn of The New York Times wrote earlier in the day that Trump had a 7% chance of winning the November election.

Those odds were roughly the same, he wrote, as the odds of an NFL kicker missing a 29-yard field goal.

In the crucial moments of the Sunday night game, it happened twice — within a few minutes of each other.

“Sleep well,” Cohn tweeted with a screenshot of his earlier words.

