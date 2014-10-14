Cardinals Radio Broadcaster Had An Amazing Call On Kolten Wong's Walk-Off Home Run

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants in game two of the National League Championship Series when Kolten Wong hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to even the series at a game apiece.

Mike Shannon, the long-time voice of the Cardinals radio broadcasts, had an awesome call of the home run adding to the epic nature of the blast, yelling “swing, and a long one, get up, baby, get up, get up, get up, good night!”

Ironically, the call was reminiscent of Jack Buck’s call of Kirby Puckett’s home run in the 1991 World Series when Buck finished the call with “we will see you tomorrow night!” Buck and Shannon were long time partners in the Cardinals’ broadcast booth.

Here is the video. You can hear Shannon’s call at the 0:50 mark. A vine of the call is below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.