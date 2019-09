Just an unreal individual effort by Greg Toler of the Arizona Cardinals, who dove out of bounds, grabbed a fumble, and tossed it through his legs to his teammate.



Was his foot out of bounds? Maybe.

But what a play. It’s 19-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Photo: Fox

