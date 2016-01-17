Cardinals score huge touchdown as ball takes wild bounce, lands miraculously in receiver's hands

In a game where Carson Palmer has struggled and thrown several interceptions and near-interceptions, the Cardinals got a lucky touchdown on what could have been another turnover.

With under four minutes to play, trailing 13-10, Palmer threw a pass intended for Larry Fitzgerald in the end zone.

Instead, the ball ricocheted off Fitzgerald’s hands, soared in the air, and landed graciously in Michael Floyd’s hands.

Watch the improbable bounce below:

The replay:

The score gave the Cardinals a 17-13 lead, inching them closer to Carson Palmer’s first career playoff win.

NOW WATCH: How Rory McIlroy makes and spends his millions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.