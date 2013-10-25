Cardinals Outfielder Robs A Grand Slam In Game 1 With Incredible Catch

Cardinals outfielder Carlos Beltran came up with a big play against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series on Wednesday.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, David Ortiz crushed a hit but Beltran caught it just before it went over the wall. The Red Sox ended up winning the game 8-1 but it was still a spectacular play.

See Beltran’s incredible catch with awesome reactions from the radio announcers here (via MLB.com):

Your browser does not support iframes.

The down-side is Beltran was hurt on the play, severely bruising his ribs according to CBSsports. Here’s Beltran hitting the fence in slow-motion:

The Cardinals will definitely miss Beltran if he can’t play. Here’s the latest injury update:

UPDATE: X-rays on Carlos Beltran’s ribs were negative and Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says he is day-to-day.

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.