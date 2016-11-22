Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians hospitalized after reportedly suffering chest pains

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians was admitted to a hospital Monday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Arians was hospitalized after suffering chest pains.

“After returning home from Minnesota, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians was experiencing discomfort and not feeling well during the night,” the team said in a statement. “His wife took him to a local hospital to be evaluated. All tests conducted so far have come back favourably. He remains in the hospital for continued evaluation.”

Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu wrote on Twitter that Arians had texted him and that “he will be OK.”

During the preseason, Arians was rushed to a hospital and spent the night, initially believing he was suffering from a kidney stone. It was later determined that he was suffering from complications from diverticulitis, an inflammation in the colon.

