The St. Louis Cardinals Won One Of The Greatest World Series Games Ever Last Night

Wow. The St. Louis Cardinals just forced a World Series Game Seven by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 in extra innings.



The Cards won on an 11th-inning David Freese walk-off home run.

In both the 10th and 9th innings, St. Louis was down to its final strike, only to come up with big hits to tie the game.

The majority of the game was sloppy, with poor starting pitching, ugly baserunning, and awful defence.

But it had one heck of an ending.

Texas had the Cardinals down to their last strike at 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth. But David Freese tied it at 7-all with a two-run triple.

Then Rangers star Josh Hamilton broke the tie and made it 9-7 Texas in the top of the 10th with a big-time two-run homer.

The Cards came back again in the bottom half, with Lance Berkman tying the game at nine with a two-out single.

In the 11th, Freese hit a solo home run to give St. Louis the victory.

Say what you will about the lack of public interest in this series, but that was one hell of a game.

To Game Seven we go tomorrow night.

