Cardi B doesn’t understand why celebrities are talking about not bathing: ‘It’s giving itchy’

Cardi B doesn’t get why celebrities are talking about infrequent showering. Tommaso Boddi: Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Cardi B shared her opinion on the celebrity-bathing debate.

The rapper wrote on Twitter that “people saying they don’t shower” is “giving itchy.”

Many celebrities have shared how frequently or infrequently they bathe themselves and their kids.

Cardi B is weighing in on the news that many celebrities don’t bathe daily.

The rapper wrote on Twitter: “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy.”

The bathing discourse is one that many celebs have been discussing recently.

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to share that he doesn’t bathe daily. “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” the actor told Vanity Fair in a recent interview.

As reported by Insider’s Zac Ntim, Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher initially sparked the conversation when they revealed that they don’t bathe their children daily.

Actress Kristen Bell weighed in on the debate, sharing on “The View” that she, like Kunis and Kutcher, “waits for the stink” before washing her kids.

Cardi B isn’t the only celebrity bewildered by these hygiene practices. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently said he is the “opposite” of celebrities who don’t bathe daily, taking three showers a day (which, according to one doctor, is definitely too much washing for most people). Jason Momoa also confirmed this week that he showers regularly.

“I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me, I shower. I’m Aquaman, I’m in the f—ing water, don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian, we got salt water, I’m good,” the DC actor told Access Hollywood in a recent interview for his new film “Sweet Girl.”

Many of the celebrities who have spoken out about bathing infrequently have based their choices on personal beliefs and science. A pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California, Dr. Daniel S. Ganjian, told Insider that he agreed with the “not washing themselves” celebrities that children only need to bathe when they’re dirty.

“Typically, as adults, we take daily showers because of smell and body odor, but small kids don’t have that smell and body odor,” he said. “Our body makes natural oils to protect our hair and skin. It’s good to keep those natural oils going.”